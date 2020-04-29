SC coronavirus-linked deaths top 200

More than 200 South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus, state health officials announced Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 130 new cases of COVID-19, including two in Greenwood County, and 11 more deaths.
Statewide, there have been 5,881 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 203 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 76% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 29
Edgefield — 26 (1 death)
Greenwood — 46
Laurens — 38 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 24 (1 death)
Saluda — 41
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 18 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 54,217 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 42,007 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
