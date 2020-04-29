SC coronavirus-linked deaths top 200

  • From staff reports
More than 200 South Carolinians have died of the new coronavirus, state health officials announced Wednesday.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 130 new cases of COVID-19, including two in Greenwood County, and 11 more deaths.

Statewide, there have been 5,881 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 203 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 76% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 29

Edgefield — 26 (1 death)

Greenwood — 46

Laurens — 38 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 24 (1 death)

Saluda — 41

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 18 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 54,217 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 42,007 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

Because of uncertainty surrounding the time span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Presbyterian College President Bob Staton and his administration have canceled summer camps and transitioned summer classes online.

Unemployment rates have risen dramatically and many are suffering from delayed unemployment checks. Households are having to choose between food and keeping the bills paid.

A McCormick Correctional Institution employee is among 20 state prison workers who have been cleared of the new coronavirus. That is out of a total of 44 employees who have tested positive.

I have a confession to make.

Meeting virtually, the Rotary Club of Greenwood hosted Self Regional Medicine's President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer along with two other hospital officials to provide updates and an explanation of what Self is doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

