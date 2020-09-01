SC Bar launches hotline for eviction, housing legal questions

South Carolina Legal Services and the South Carolina Bar have launched a legal assistance hotline for those needing help with evictions and other housing-related issues.
“Oftentimes, tenants do not realize there are a number of possible outcomes to an eviction or that free legal assistance is available to help them get to these resolutions,” Betsy Goodale, S.C. Bar Pro Bono program director, said in a release on the hotline.
The release said callers should leave a message with details about the assistance needed in addition to contact information and the best time to be called back. Callers will be matched with an attorney who has volunteered to provide free legal help.
“Before the pandemic, South Carolina ranked first in the nation in the number of evictions,” the release said. “The number of tenants at risk of eviction is expected to rise.”
Moratoriums preventing eviction matters from proceeding have now expired.
“Evictions have a cascade effect on our communities, often leading to homelessness, health issues, job loss, marital and family issues and an increase in crime,” Goodale said in the release.
The release lists potential outcomes of using the service, including negotiating a payment plan, a holdover period for the tenant to find other housing and potentially a resolution that prevents an eviction from appearing on the tenant’s record.
To request legal assistance on housing-related problems, call 833-958-2266.
South Carolina Legal Services also provides other help on non-criminal legal matters. For help with those matters, call 888-346-5592.
