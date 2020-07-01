Santa Fe Mexican Grill dining room remains closed

Santa Fe Mexican Grill in Greenwood closed its inside dining room last week because an employee started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Manager David Roman said the employee was sent home and everyone in the restaurant got tested.
“It’s been almost two weeks since I sent him home,” Roman said.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on June 23 said an update would be posted when test results are in.
Roman said when the employees went to be tested, they were told they would only hear back if they tested positive. So far, none have heard back.
Roman said the employee who showed symptoms has not been notified of his test results, but he is feeling better.
Roman said if an employee tests positive he will announce it publicly.
“I’m not going to be the first one or the last one,” Roman said about businesses that are being affected by COVID-19.
Roman said the restaurant is continuing with outside dining and takeout services.
