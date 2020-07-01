You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Santa Fe Mexican Grill dining room remains closed

Santa Fe Mexican Grill
Buy Now

Santa Fe Mexican Grill in Greenwood closed its indoor dining room when an employee began to show COVID-19 symptoms. No employees have tested positive as of Wednesday.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Santa Fe Mexican Grill in Greenwood closed its inside dining room last week because an employee started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Manager David Roman said the employee was sent home and everyone in the restaurant got tested.

“It’s been almost two weeks since I sent him home,” Roman said.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on June 23 said an update would be posted when test results are in.

Roman said when the employees went to be tested, they were told they would only hear back if they tested positive. So far, none have heard back.

Roman said the employee who showed symptoms has not been notified of his test results, but he is feeling better.

Roman said if an employee tests positive he will announce it publicly.

“I’m not going to be the first one or the last one,” Roman said about businesses that are being affected by COVID-19.

Roman said the restaurant is continuing with outside dining and takeout services.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Santa Fe Mexican Grill dining room remains closed

Santa Fe Mexican Grill dining room remains closed

Santa Fe Mexican Grill in Greenwood closed its inside dining room last week because an employee started exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Masks don't violate law or make trouble for CWP carriers

Masks don't violate law or make trouble for CWP carriers

As health officials plead with the public to wear masks when they leave their homes, social media has brimmed with mask-related commentary.

+5
Big Lots cashiers thankful for letters given to them by a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky

Big Lots cashiers thankful for letters given to them by a 12-year-old girl from Kentucky

Cashiers Kamryn Ashley and Sherry Redmond were having a rough day working at Big Lots at 339 Bypass 72 NW on Friday because of the high humidity in the building. Ashley said the protective masks, which they had to wear all day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not help with the heat.

Lights on the Lake is fireworks-only Friday night over Lake Greenwood, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Lights on the Lake is an Independence Day fireworks-only celebration on Friday, beginning at 9:30 p.m., over Lake Greenwood.

Matthew Hensley: COVID-19 numbers moving in the wrong direction

Matthew Hensley: COVID-19 numbers moving in the wrong direction

State officials have maintained a consistent message over recent months: residents should listen to state and federal health agencies to slow the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 85 cases, 1 death

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 85 cases, 1 death

State health officials reported 1,741 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 17 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths. There are currently 1,021 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are…

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home