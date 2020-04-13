The Salvation Army is working to address the needs of Lakelands residents as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt throughout the community.
“I just read an article how this situation is likened to being on an airplane during an emergency event with a small child," Maj. Jason Hughes said in a prepared statement. "You first place the oxygen mask on yourself and then on the child. As a parent, that information twists your heart to the core, but if you go down, who will take care of the child?
“Right now, everyone needs to slow down, be safe and take care of themselves, their families and their communities. If you go down, how will we all rise back up?" he said.
Annually, The Salvation Army in Greenwood serves more than 9,000 people in the Lakelands through programs that provide food, clothing, disaster relief, emergency financial assistance and toys at Christmas.
“The Salvation Army can only serve in the community if the community continues to support The Salvation Army," Hughes said.
Currently, The Salvation Army is providing:
- Food baskets
- Rent/mortgage assistance
- Electric assistance
Contributions can be made the following ways:
- Online: salarmy.us/covid
- By mail: The Salvation Army of Greenwood, P.O. Box 1453, Greenwood, SC 29648
- By phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
