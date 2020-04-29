Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Unemployment rates have risen dramatically and many are suffering from delayed unemployment checks. Households are having to choose between food and keeping the bills paid.

Since the pandemic began, the number of people requesting assistance has quadrupled in the five-county area The Salvation Army of Greenwood serves, Maj. Jason Hughes said in a news release.

“We are taking applications for emergency financial service in five counties and the need has gone up exponentially,” Hughes said. “This is only the beginning. The support we provide — rent/mortgage, utility and food assistance — will become even more vital as the situation evolves."

Hughes said this past week a woman sought the Army's help for the first time. She and her husband have jobs, but his hours have been reduced and because of that, they could not pay all their bills.

The Salvation Army is asking for financial donations to continue its work in supporting people in need. In issuing a plea for donations, Hughes said that less than 11% of money raised goes to administration and fundraising.

"Our Salvation Army has served in this community for over 100 years,” he said.

The Salvation Army is serving in the following ways during the pandemic:

  • Food baskets
  • Rent/mortgage and utility assistance
  • Emotional and spiritual care

Contributions to The Salvation Army’s efforts can be made the following ways:

  • Online: salarmy.us/covid
  • By mail: The Salvation Army of Greenwood, SC P.O. Box 1453, Greenwood, SC 29648
  • By phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
