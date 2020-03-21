Past donors might become clients.
That’s the word from Maj. Jason Hughes, of The Salvation Army of Greenwood.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hughes issued a plea to the community to help the organization help others in need here.
“As a community, we have a major need that has to be addressed here at home,” Hughes said in a press release.
“Many of you place your change in our Red Kettles or write us a check. But, COVID-19 has taken that ability away from so many. We are waiting for donors, who have given to us for years, to begin to be our new clients,” he said.
Hughes is asking people to send donations to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1453, Greenwood, SC 29646 or visit salarmy.us/covid.
This Salvation Army corps has given service since 1913 and as a standalone unit since 1921. Hughes said the organization has a long service record, with more than 100,000 people served, in just the last decade and a half. The office remains open during regular hours, distributing food baskets, clothing vouchers, assisting with rental and utility bills. The Army is coordinating with Greenwood County Emergency Management, as needed, in response to issues and services that arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.