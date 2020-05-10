Saluda County sees spike in COVID-19 cases; officials not sure why

“It seems like it sort of hit us later than it hit some other places,” said Saluda County Emergency Management Director Josh Morton.
County officials knew EMS staff were transporting patients who had symptoms of COVID-19. It was obvious the fast-spreading virus had made its way to Saluda, but Morton said they hadn’t seen their case numbers rise yet — until recently.
During the past two weeks, Saluda County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday night, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 86 COVID-19 cases in the rural county that has an estimated population of about 20,500. As the number of cases rises, Saluda has become the county with the fourth-highest rate of infection in the state, overtaking the rate of early hotspot Kershaw County.
Morton said as EMS staff members saw patients who were symptomatic, they knew the spike was coming. Unfortunately, he said, there isn’t much clarity about why the number of cases increased so quickly. DHEC only provides officials with the ZIP code of those who tested positive, and a single ZIP code covers most of Saluda County.
“We don’t actually know where these individuals are located, which is very frustrating for us because we can’t target those areas of the county in terms of prevention,” he said.
Outside of urging people to respect social distancing practices, wash their hands and sanitize, there’s not much county officials can do, he said. After working with DHEC for several weeks, he said the county now has access to a database where they can search for medical calls where there was a concern the patient might have been exposed, but he said that information comes just short of useful.
“Unfortunately, we suspect that there are potential pockets in the community where a lot of these cases are coming from, but like I said though, unfortunately we don’t know for sure where they are,” he said.
Even the county’s EMS staff had a coronavirus scare. EMS Director Jacob Starnes said he had his staff of 31 total employees tested, and some of them were tested twice.
“I had all of my employees tested for the antibody, and during that time of testing five employees did come up positive for the antibody,” he said.
This type of test checks to see if the person tested has developed antibodies to COVID-19, likely as a result of being exposed to the virus. The FDA has reported that, especially in communities with low case numbers, these tests can produce false results almost as often as they provide true results. Still, when Starnes saw five employees tested positive for antibodies, he immediately had them quarantined and given a nasal swab test to see if they currently had the virus. All five came back negative.
“I was worried about the safety of my employees, their families and the general public — we transport people every day for medical calls, so we need to be healthy,” he said.
Each of his employees is wearing gloves, masks and eye protection on every call they respond to, and if there’s an assumption the patient has been exposed, they go in with full gowns and a faceguard. Despite precautions, he said at one point or another, he has quarantined about half his staff out of concern they might have been exposed.
No one in Saluda County’s EMS is currently quarantined, and none have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re trying to keep them inside and limit their exposure as much as possible,” Starnes said. “We only go out to answer calls. It’s not just for their safety, but for the general public’s safety, because you never know. One call, and you could be quarantined.”
Responding to the rise
A DHEC representative said Saluda’s rising case numbers are the result of increased testing.
“Rural areas that don’t have easy access to testing tend to have lower cases due to a lack in testing, which is why DHEC is working to increase testing to rural areas around the state,” the representative said in an email.
As part of DHEC’s ongoing strategy, officials plan to expand testing among populations of color and in rural communities. A testing strategy document said that as of May 5, black residents represent 27% of the state’s population, but account for 44% of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Rural counties account for nine out of 10 of the top counties for infection rates per capita.
The plan is to use mobile testing sites and community healthcare and retail partners to increase testing capacity in these communities. DHEC is rolling out efforts in conjunction with a number of state health agencies and private business partners to set up these mobile testing clinics.
There are two mobile sites planned in Saluda County, at Saluda Primary and Elementary schools, 200 Matthews Drive, Saluda. The first will hosted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday by Self Regional Healthcare, in conjunction with DHEC and the county. The second will be hosted by Emanuel Clinic on May 18 during the same hours.
State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said Saluda has been among the counties legislators are concerned about. Spikes in rural areas came a bit out of the blue, he said.
“You don’t want it to happen anywhere, but you kind of expect it in Columbia or Charleston or Greenville, because there’s more population and they’re living closer together,” Massey said.
He said he’s been keyed into conversations about DHEC’s rural expansions and is hopeful it will help curb the sharp increase in cases. While there are a number of theories as to why these spikes are happening, he said there aren’t any good, solid answers. He did, however, share that he’s seen some examples of people seemingly ignoring the CDC and DHEC’s recommendations on social media.
“You see pictures in these areas where large crowds are gathered, and to some extent you understand it,” he said. “People are cooped up, they want to see their friends and families.”
As essential as it may be to get the economy moving again, Massey said we need to be smart about how we do it, and caution is essential. People need to take the virus seriously and practice social distancing and hand washing, or an increase in cases is all but inevitable.
“I think you get concerned about increased numbers,” he said. “I think that’s certainly going to happen if we get back out there and start being around other people.”
The alternative, though, is tanking the economy, he said. Too many people are out of work and in need of an income, so keeping everyone at home isn’t a long-term solution given the conditions.
“I think we’re at the point where most people believe it’s time to start reopening things, even if it’s on a gradual basis,” he said. “But we’ve got to take precautions when doing that, and I think that’s possible. I think we can do that.”
From the other side of the State Legislature, state Rep. Cal Forrest, R-Saluda, said he thinks the national response to the coronavirus has been entirely overblown.
“When it first started, I just like everybody else took a pause. It scared the pants off me,” he said. “I ask everyone their opinion and what they think about it, and everybody with the exception of maybe two or three people in the last few weeks have said it’s overblown. People are taking it seriously, but they’re not taking it as seriously as the mainstream media wants you to take it.”
He said the high-density cities in the state are where the real problem is, and that a one-size-fits-all solution isn’t the answer. What works in Charleston, he said, won’t work in Saluda. He doesn’t want to see people get sick, but he said the further the situation drags on, the less he sees the merit of staying at home.
At this point, he said he just wants to see every business opened back up and people return to work.
“We have something in the United States of America called personal responsibility,” he said. “If you’re sick, stay home. If you think you’re sick, stay home. If you don’t feel safe eating at a restaurant, stay home.”
Saluda County Councilman Jones Butler echoed Forrest’s skepticism of the work-or-home policy. He wondered if some of the COVID-19 deaths are actually people dying of other illnesses and having it be counted as a coronavirus death, and cast doubt on the meaning of DHEC’s statistics.
He said Saluda residents are taking the virus seriously, but the recommendations to stay at home are taking things too far.
“If we’ve done anything wrong, we stayed at home for too long,” he said. “You’re never going to have zero deaths. There were always going to be deaths.”
