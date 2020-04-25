Saluda County sees five more cases, now has 10th highest infection rate in SC

Saluda County has five more cases of COVID-19, part of a fast-growing tally for a county that has recorded 16 cases in five days, more than doubling the number of cases there.
With 28 cumulative cases, the rural county of about 20,000 now has the 10th highest infection rate per capita in the state. Twenty of those cases are in Saluda's 29138 ZIP Code.
Greenwood County also saw two additional cases of the novel coronavirus, part of 180 cases state health officials reported Saturday. The state also had nine additional deaths and confirmed an earlier death was indeed from COVID-19, adding it back to the statewide total.
Statewide, there have been 5,253 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 166 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 73% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 24
Edgefield — 23 (1 death)
Greenwood — 43
Laurens — 22 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 22 (1 death)
Saluda — 28
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 15 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, nearly 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Saturday, 49,014 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 37,521 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.