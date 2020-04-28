You are the owner of this article.
Saluda County seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
As some areas have seen a decrease in new positive cases of COVID-19, Saluda County has been steadily increasing.

“We were kind of expecting it,” said Jacob Starnes, director of emergency medical services for Saluda County. “We had a number of cases that we transported that we thought were going to be positive and obviously they are turning positive.”

Starnes said he has a few employees who are self-quarantining as a precaution because of their exposure to individuals who tested positive.

The dramatic increase in cases came as a surprise for Josh Morton, director of emergency management for Saluda County.

“We had 12 cases through the middle of last week and then in the past few days we have went from 12 to 40,” Morton said. “We don’t really know the reasoning for it.”

Saluda County began seeing an increase in positive cases on April 22 and positive cases still keep pouring in. Cases have increased each day:

April 22 — six new cases

April 23 — one new case

April 24 — four new cases

April 25 — five new cases

April 26 — seven new cases

April 27 — five new cases

April 28 — two new cases

Because Saluda County has such a small population — a little more than 20,000 people — the county has jumped to 6th in the state for cases per capita.

Morton said the majority of the cases come from 29138 zip code in Saluda County, which covers more than 220 square miles and includes the City of Saluda.

This zip code currently has 33 of Saluda County’s 41 positive cases.

“Without DHEC providing us with a lot more data than they are willing to provide, there’s really no way for us to say,” Morton said.

One of the methods for investigation of new positive cases is contact tracing.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control performs contact investigations for every positive case, according to an emailed statement from the State Emergency Response Team. 

DHEC has increased its number of disease detectives from 20 contact tracers to 200 through $45 million in emergency funding.

Instead of comparing the number of positive cases, DHEC suggests comparing rates because of different factors that might contribute to an increase in cases, according to the statement.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

“It’s been a very trying time,” said Kerri Ridlehoover, assistant director of nursing and infection prevention at the Saluda Nursing Home.

 “The scary part of it is if you could screen everybody at the door and they have a fever and a cough send them off and that was fine, that would be all well and good,” Ridlehoover said. “If you look at statistics, a large percentage are asymptomatic and don’t know they’re sick.”

Ridlehoover could not speculate on why the cases have spiked in recent days but said Saluda Nursing Home has not had any residents test positive for COVID-19.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

