Saluda County announced its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, joining a growing list of counties with the illness.
Saluda County Emergency Management Director Josh Morton said his office received a call from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control at about lunch time on Thursday to inform them of the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
On Thursday afternoon, South Carolina reported 81 confirmed cases across 17 counties and one death. That includes positive tests in Abbeville and Saluda counties. No cases had been confirmed in Greenwood County.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.