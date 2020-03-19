Routines and learning styles are vitally important during this time of at-home studies during school closures to limit coronavirus spread.
Wednesday, Greenwood School District 50 had an elementary distance learning pickup, where families could drive by elementary schools and pick up packets of schoolwork for students.
Packets can be accessed at district emergency closure feeding sites or online at: gwd50.org/Page/16678.
Alyson Perrin, Greenwood School District 50 director of elementary education, has been busy visiting campuses distributing packets for students to be able to continue learning at home.
“Really, for all kids, not just those in elementary school, morning is the best time to focus,” Perrin said. “Stick to getting up at the time you would for school and use the earlier part of the day for your academic time.”
Now, with at-home learning mandated by school closures, it’s a time for students to explore “personalized learning and choices,” Perrin said.
“A traditional school classroom setting is very structured,” Perrin said. “If you’re learning at home right now, you can kind of pick and choose when you want to study something. But, nothing is replacing being in a classroom with a teacher. It warmed my heart Wednesday to see packets being passed out at all the schools, but teachers are sad because they cannot see their kids.”
Setting a timer for assignment completion can be helpful.
“Do work for 20 minutes and go outside and play for 20 minutes,” Perrin said.
Reading and face-to-face conversations about what assignments your children are working on also bolster vocabulary and knowledge skills, Perrin said.
“It can be very hard to teach your own kids,” she said. “A lot of times, they are a lot like you and personalities clash. But, use this as an opportunity to reconnect as a family without technology when possible.”
Perrin said she often gravitates toward paper and pencil learning when she’s studying something.
“Play into kids’ personal preferences for learning,” Perrin said, noting packets distributed by School District 50 are including electronic learning options as well as written and non-electronic ones.
“Packets are a way to help prevent learning loss,” she said. “We don’t want a slide in learning to occur. Some people like to focus on one thing and get it done. Or, maybe Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays do math and on Tuesdays and Thursdays do English and Language Arts.”
Perrin said it’s important for parents to know children’s preferences on getting work done as well as how much anxiety they might have about getting work finished on time.
“Some kids like to knock out what they don’t really enjoy first,” Perrin said. “But, I work better under pressure, so I might wait until the very last minute.”
