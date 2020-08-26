Revenue, income top concern among Uptown business owners

Uptown Greenwood recently conducted a survey of business owners in the Uptown district.
The survey received 23 responses to questions about how businesses are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think our Uptown merchants have shown just how strong and committed they are to their passion, which is their business and their employees,” Uptown Manager Lara Hudson said in an email about the survey. “They have shown resiliency during this time of uncertainty and ever-changing requirements and guidelines.”
The survey showed many business owners’ top concern was generating enough revenue to stay in business.
“Making enough revenue to cover overhead and stay open,” one respondent said.
More than 60% of the respondents reporting being in business for more than a decade while nearly 22% have been open for three to five years.
Almost 35% of businesses reported operating with limited hours and reduced capacity while 30% said they were operating with regular hours and normal capacity. Another 30% said they were operating with regular hours and limited capacity.
More than half of respondents said they had to lay off or reduce hours of staff because of COVID-19. About 48% of business owners reported forgivable loans as the most helpful thing that could be available. The same percentage of businesses said they had received loans through the Paycheck Protection Plan.
“They still need the community support especially as we roll into the holiday shopping season,” Hudson said. “I urge you to continue to shop local and support our small businesses.”
