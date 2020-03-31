While some states are under stay-at-home orders and are having businesses forced to close in response to the coronavirus, nearly every day in Greenwood there’s a crowd of cars parked outside the Lowe’s home improvement store.
Any time of day, it’s rare to see the parking lot thin during normal business hours. Store Manager Mike Duncan said that with more people spending time at home, they’ve taken it upon themselves to tackle home improvement and maintenance projects.
“We’re a destination for people to improve their homes,” he said. “We’re also a one-stop-shop for keeping your home safe.”
Disinfectants, he said, have been a big draw to the store, though customers have also been shopping for big-ticket items and large-scale projects. Still, with so many people clamoring in, what’s being done to ensure that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and government orders are being followed to help prevent exposure to this fast-spreading virus.
“We’re doing everything we can from an operations standpoint to make sure everyone is safe,” Duncan said. “We want them to go home safe and enjoy their homes, too.”
Throughout the day, staff members could be seen disinfecting carts customers returned. Each teller has a large plastic shield installed between them and the customers, something other stores like Food Lion have also adopted, locally. Duncan said employees were instructed to practice social distancing as well. While disinfecting happens throughout the day, the store has been closing an hour early to allow for top-to-bottom sanitizing at the end of the day, too.
Inside, signs throughout the store ask customers to practice social distancing and leave personal space between themselves and other shoppers. Still, it’s easy to see from a quick glance that many are finding it hard to resist normal behavior, standing close to others or grouping up to talk.
At Triangle True Value Hardware, General Manager Franklin Cloninger said it’s been a day-by-day learning process to find out what the best practices for businesses are. As the virus spreads, the situation changes and so do the necessary responses.
Customers are still coming in at a steady clip there, too. He said they’re buying much of the standard fare, but also items he didn’t expect, like grills and larger rental equipment.
“It surprised us because we really didn’t think people would be doing that,” he said. “It seems like people are really taking advantage of this time at home to work on home improvement projects.”
To meet this demand, but do so safely, Cloninger said he and his staff have been watching closely what stores in harder-hit areas of the country have been doing. He’s been in touch with a store in Pennsylvania that he said is taking extraordinary steps to protect staff and customers. While locally, Cloninger said things like parking lot takeout and cutting store hours might not be necessary yet, he said he wants to be ready to implement them when the time comes.
“It’s been really helpful for us to stay in touch with stores at epicenters of this virus, so we can see what they’re doing and adopt what works for us,” he said.
Until then, stricter guidelines on sanitizing and having as little contact with customers as possible is key, he said. His greatest concern is getting some of his employees sick, who he said have been with the company a long time and might face more severe symptoms if they did catch the virus.
Taylor Tucker at Thayers Furniture and Fine Gifts went ahead and made the call: The front door is locked and customers wanting in have to call inside to get a representative’s help.
“We did decide to lock the front door out of an abundance of caution,” she said. “Small businesses especially are just trying to do what we can to stay viable and make sure people have what they need.”
Three weeks ago, Tucker said she was still learning about what made the novel coronavirus different from the seasonal flu. In the span of a few weeks, she said, so much has changed — and more rapid change is likely to come.
“It’s not fun for retail people, I can tell you that. Retail people like people; we’re social,” she said.
And in the absence of customers coming through the door, she said she’s taken to Facebook. She’s put up videos of everything from her talking about products to her playing music and dancing the minutes away.
“I try to rope my dad into it when he’s around, but I don’t think he wants to dance,” she said with a laugh. “Maybe if I put on some shag music.”
