Restaurants weigh in on allowing outdoor dining Monday amid COVID-19

Outdoor dining for restaurants in South Carolina can begin Monday, per guidelines announced by Gov. Henry McMaster.
In a media briefing Friday, McMaster said the decision to allow outdoor dining under certain guidelines is based on advice and recommendations from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Niria Abadia of Buenavista Latin Cafe in Uptown Greenwood said bringing back outdoor dining Monday could potentially allow her small restaurant to meet as much as 75% of its expenses.
“There’s a pretty big awning that my restaurant and neighboring Southern Soul on Main share,” Abadia said. “We could put tables out there to accommodate the table spacing guidelines. In front of our itty bitty space, we’ve got three tables. So, in essence, we could bring what we do inside, outside. Inside of our restaurant, it is small. But, bringing back outdoor dining could bring our food sales back up, as long as the weather allows. Who doesn’t want to sit outside and have a margarita or a mojito?
“It could work great for us, as a smaller mom-and-pop business,” Abadia said. “But, I know another Latin restaurant that doesn’t have outdoor restaurant dining. Even if they tried to put two tables outside, it would be hard.”
Abadia said she will continue with to-go orders, too, and safety measures such as staff wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces regularly.
“We’ve been able to keep employees thus far and I think reopening slowly is good, to make sure everyone is safe,” Abadia said.
Hillary Shipes of Crossin’s Deli at the Shoppes at Hampton Place said she will have to ask a neighboring retail business if she can put a couple tables outside in front of the consignment shop’s windows.
“We don’t really have outdoor space,” Shipes said. “My personal opinion is we should open everything up, full force. If everybody’s been going to Lowe’s and grocery stores like they have been, then I don’t see why we can’t. We do need to know a time frame for when things might go back to normal because some of us might not be able to afford to stay open.”
Shipes, who rents her restaurant space, said she’s been careful to disinfect and clean even before COVID-19 was a concern.
“The virus is one of those things you are not going to stop,” Shipes said. “Maybe if had they shut everything, everybody, down the first two weeks it came through and done curbside pickup for groceries ... but there’s no way the virus is going to just go away. If you are not exposed to it, how do you build up an immunity to it?”
Shipes said her restaurant still faces hardships in this economic environment and cannot completely cover all expenses and payroll without being fully open.
“We are pushing curbside right now,” Shipes said.
At Fat Daddy’s BBQ, owner Chris Reeder said he’d been anticipating a move like this for a while. He had heard rumors of limited reopenings from food industry representatives and began planning how to space out tables in his restaurant about two weeks ago.
“We’re in a pretty fortunate spot, better than other people, that our restaurant is so big it’s limited by its sprinkler system,” Reeder said.
He said the restaurant will be limited to about half its capacity. He has to look into the logistics, but he said he thinks when he opens the garage door to the porch portion of the restaurant, that the whole dining room is considered outside as long as tables are placed eight feet apart.
Even with some of the restrictions on restaurants being lifted, Reeder said it’s likely most restaurants will continue to hurt for sales. Most places are looking at their capacity being slashed to a third of their total by the restrictions.
“You’re probably going to have some people deciding not to open back up,” he said. “We’re going to fare pretty well with it, I think.”
He said he thinks it’s necessary to reopen businesses slowly, but that no one knows the perfect way to handle the coronavirus. Ultimately, customers will be the deciding factor behind how Reeder moves forward.
“The comfort of guests coming back in our restaurant with this spacing will tell me pretty quickly what they’re comfortable with,” he said. “Some people will come back in and feel totally comfortable eating in the restaurant. Some people won’t leave their cars and we’re still going to walk orders out to them wearing gloves and sealing the bags.”
