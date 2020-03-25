Gov. Henry McMaster is encouraging retail food establishments affected by restrictions on dining in during his executive order to provide takeout, drive-through or delivery service.
At this time, there is no set state Department of Health and Environmental Control requirement barring bare-hand contact with items such as takeout boxes, bags, credit cards, etc.
Retail food establishments are encouraged to emphasize employee health, good hygiene and sanitation practices.
To promote social distancing it is encouraged that orders be taken via phone, online or at a service window. If inside ordering is allowed, it is recommended the number of patrons inside an establishment be limited at any given time.
The S.C. State Emergency Response Team’s Joint Information Center encourages both retail food establishments and their patrons to take the following precautions:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
DHEC has been providing CDC guidance to restaurants for weeks in regard to COVDI-19.
Via social media, many restaurants are posting what they are doing to weather this and adapt to changes as this situation changes. A few examples are:
Capri’s of Greenwood is offering curbside pickup for to-go orders between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
La Hacienda of Greenwood is accepting card payments only for delivery orders. Delivery at the La Hacienda location near Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse is being offered between 5 and 8 p.m. Deliveries must be within a five-mile radius of the restaurant and total a minimum of $20.
Groucho’s Deli of Greenwood is offering drive-thru for pickup only. The dining room is closed until further notice.
Mig’s of Greenwood is open for take-out orders only. Dine-in is closed until further notice.
The Mill House in Greenwood is offering curbside take-out and looking to add take-and-bake meals and pizza kits; 18-inch pies will be available daily and The Mill House is exploring delivery in a limited radius from the restaurant, via The Mill House’s online app only. Next door, Good Times Brewing has to-go beer sales options available.
The La Hacienda of Greenwood, next to Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse, now offering delivery within a five-mile radius of the La Hacienda at 515 S.C. Bypass 72, between 5 and 8 p.m., for orders of $20 or more, plus a $3 delivery fee.
Bermuda’s at Stoney Point is offering takeout.
R Place Grill and Bar is open for curbside.
Pascal’s Cafe and Grill is open for curbside.
Southern Soul on Main is offering curbside and delivery.
The Southside Cafe is offering curbside and delivery; $5 fee per delivery order.
Greenwood Country Club is offering takeout and curbside pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.