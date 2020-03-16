As the coronavirus forces schools closed and events to be canceled, some restaurants are shifting focus toward to-go orders and delivery to keep customers happy and healthy.
T.J. Jenks at Montague’s said he’s already had customers cancel reservations, and while his staff doubles-up on their vigilant cleanliness, he said local restaurants are especially vulnerable to losing business this way.
“Even missing one or two days of business is a catastrophe,” he said. “We’re going to transition to doing more deliveries and online ordering.”
He said he expects a lot of restaurants will be doing the same if they want to keep everyone employed, but that things will be tough no matter what with more people avoiding spending time in public. He said food-service employees are going to be taking extra precautions and will be practicing proactive cleanliness to make sure customers can eat safely.
At Sports Break, it’s business as usual for now, general manager Stephen Harrington said. Staff is being extra aware when cleaning, and Harrington said he’s trying to make sure customers see employees wiping down surfaces and washing their hands, to give them the confidence that they’re dining experience is safe.
“Customers are the lifeblood of my business — without them, I have nothing,” he said. “People are panicking, but that’s just not the way to handle this.”
He said he knows closures and workplace adjustments will affect everyone financially, so he and the restaurant’s owners have been working out ways to offer discounts for first responders, elderly customers and teachers who will be at home while schools are closed. The restaurant is ramping up curbside pickup and delivery orders and is aiming to offer discounts on gift cards to encourage people to spend their money locally.
App-based food delivery services like Doordash, Postmates and UberEats have all moved to offer no-contact delivery options amid concerns, as well.
At Inn on the Square, dining has been canceled, as has the Sunday brunch. The Fox and Hound Lounge there will remain open from 5-9 p.m. Flynn’s on Maxwell will be open for retail sales, but not for on-premises drinking until further notice. Meanwhile, at The Mill House, staff is cutting down on seating to give diners more “social distance” and will be using more single-use paper products for the sake of cleanliness.
“Expect organized gatherings and events to be postponed or canceled, we will continue to update on these changes,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.
Austin Landers of Sunny 103.5 FM said musical performances at Good Times and The Mill House have been canceled, as has the Bad Weather fundraiser for the Emerald High School band on Saturday.
At the Greenwood Premiere 10 theater, Director Jessica Baker said business was steady through the weekend, but staff is watching to see how school closures affect box office sales. Typically school being out would mean more seats filled, but social distancing might mean emptier theaters. Atop that, Baker said some film productions have been postponed, and the theater’s next new release won’t be until April 10, assuming there are no further delays.
“Unless there’s a federal mandate, though, we’re going to be open,” she said.