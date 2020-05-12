Restaurant restrictions loosen, leaving owners weighing options

The restaurant industry has faced ever-changing regulations, guidelines and restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic became recognized in the United States in full swing. Greenwood-area restaurateurs are weighing their options as they still adapt to a new to-go and carry-out market.
Starting Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster allowed restaurants to open for indoor dining as long as they kept patrons to half the business’ occupancy, placed tables 6-8 feet apart and followed cleaning and sanitizing guidelines.
For some restaurants, 50% occupancy isn’t worth opening the dining area.
“Max capacity for us is like six people now, we’re hoping to open back up some time, though,” said Savannah Durham, with Aromas Village Coffee.
Once a refuge for laptop-bound Lander students working on projects and studying for tests alongside work-from-home business people eager to enjoy a caffeinated treat while working, now Aromas is serving customers with a roadside tent for pull-up ordering. Staff members walk orders out to customers, and only employees are stepping inside.
While Durham said the staff is working on reopening the indoor space sometime in the coming weeks, longtime regulars and dedicated customers have made this transition easier.
“We’re just super grateful for our customer base,” she said. “They’ve really just been willing to keep coming and coming, and have been so generous with tips.”
For some, it’s a matter of making the necessary preparations.
Sports Break did not open Monday for dine-in customers. They continue to seat customers at their outdoor seating area and they continue to operate curbside.
“Our governor tells us things on Friday,” Stephen Harrington, general manager of Sports Break, said about his frustrations with the short notices of changes. “I have to get staff trained, move tables and chairs, it’s a whole lot of behind the scenes.”
He pointed out that tables will need to be sanitized and then left to dry before it can be used again.
Sports Break, which can seat 62 people outdoors, will soon be open for dining inside. Harrington said that they will be ready to open for indoor dining on Thursday.
Harrington doesn’t want to rush into the changes, though.
“Making sure we do things the right way for the staff and families,” Harrington said. “We have got to do it the right way.”
At McCutcheon’s Cheeseburger House, dine-in operations were reopened on Monday, however, not many customers were dining in.
“A lot of people are still ordering to go,” said Charles McCutcheon, owner of McCutcheon’s Cheeseburger House.
McCutcheon reported that his major concern during all of the COVID-19 changes to his business was being able to keep and pay his employees. However, he says he is thankful for his customers.
“We sure are glad to see everyone.”
Out of caution, Red Bowl Manager Su Yang said he wants to wait a few days to see what other restaurants do before making a decision.
“We don’t want to open for dine-in too early,” he said.
He said staff members don’t touch customer’s cards, they disinfect everything at least once an hour and have been diligent about cleanliness. Business has been sparse, but their take-out sales have helped them stay “scraping by,” Yang said.
At Abbeville’s The Rough House, rush hour comes with so many to-go orders that owner Darrow Kay said staff wouldn’t be able to constantly monitor the influx of dine-in customers. They’re sticking with to-go orders now, and while business slowed to a crawl in the first weeks, it’s drummed up to a steady pace by now.
This isn’t a new normal, Kay said, but he and his staff think they’ve adapted to the changes.
The profit margins on restaurants are already narrow in normal conditions, and Amish Oven owner Rick Manley said he and his wife have likely lost money every week since the coronavirus began affecting their sales. He said he’s emptied his savings, and can’t see roughing the business through another two months of the same reduced sales.
Amish Oven did open back up for dine-in customers on Monday, and Manley said they didn’t run into issues with the 50% occupancy restriction. With a steady to-go business set up before the virus hit, he said he’s grateful and blessed for the business they’ve been seeing so far.
Over at Crossin’s Deli, few were dining in. Hillary Shipes, owner of Crossin’s Deli, said that business was still slow.
“I think everybody is still scared,” Shipes said.
Shipes says she has also been frustrated with some of the changes that restaurants have had to make. She said that restaurants should have been allowed to open fully rather than the slow process that has occurred.
“It’s been a struggle,” Shipes said. “Everybody is trying to keep their head above water.”
Other businesses have not been able to stay open. A sign on the door of the Greenwood Sandwich Company reads “closed until further notice.”
Montague’s took to Facebook to lay out the details of their reopening: The restaurant will be open for happy hour at 3 p.m., and will be serving food from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The staff has completed ServSafe food handler training and additional hygiene education, the restaurant sanitized, restrooms sanitized once per hour during operation and an even more rigorous health and safety policy was put in place.
With air scrubbers installed in the HVAC ducting, the Montague’s team is in position to reopen catering to a safety-conscious public.
“We are committed to providing the best possible experience with the restrictions that are placed upon us,” the Facebook post said. “We have been beyond humbled by your generous support over the last 34 years, but especially in the last two months.”
