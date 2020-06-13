Restaurant owner talks about pandemic impact on business

Greenwood restaurants have had a tough go of things this week as several have had employees join the ranks of the increased number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Greenwood and the state.
One of the first area restaurants to receive word of an employee testing positive this week was T.W. Boons, owned by Tony Wideman.
“That day we went from one of our busiest lunches to a ghost town,” Wideman said, referring to Tuesday when the Index-Journal published a story online about an employee testing positive. “We probably had 20% of sales on Wednesday and 10% of our normal sales on Thursday.”
Wideman said that before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, his employees sanitized, washed hands and followed DHEC guidelines.
“It’s not like we changed our practices,” Wideman said of how his business has continued to clean the restaurant even before this pandemic hit.
Wideman said some of his reduction in sales came when the Index-Journal published a story about an employee of Pascal’s Café and Grill that patronized T.W. Boons’ upstairs bar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. This employee told Lisa Hurtebize, co-owner of Pascal’s, that she had left work and gone with friends to Boons.
“They weren’t just at T.W. Boons,” Wideman said, referring to a group of young adults that go to various bars in Greenwood after work. “I’m sure they weren’t just here; this is one stop on a journey.”
Wideman said social practices among young adults could have caused them to test positive.
“Sharing vape pens, sharing drinks, hooking up,” Wideman said. “That’s, in my mind, where all these kids from these restaurants spread it and got it, not one individual restaurant.”
Wideman said there is a separation between customers who patronize the restaurant and those that patronize the bar upstairs. He said the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“My business upstairs doesn’t generally start until this one is closing,” he said.
He said heavy traffic for the bar isn’t until about 11 p.m.
“There is very little mingling,” Wideman said.
He added that the majority of his business in the restaurant is takeout.
Wideman said the upstairs bar has been closed since June 5 and will not reopen until June 25. All of the bartenders have been furloughed. Five of the bar employees have been tested for COVID-19. Only one has tested positive while the others are awaiting test results.
When the bar was open, it operated at 50% capacity. Wideman said he only allowed 30 at a time to patronize the bar.
“We didn’t have to shut down – that’s something we did,” Wideman said. “It’s a safe place to eat.”
To support local business through these trying times, Wideman suggests customers buy gift cards from restaurants that have had to temporarily close to clean.
“Go buy gift cards, do something to support them,” Wideman said. “Make a donation to the wait staff because their tips are going down.”
