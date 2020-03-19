Chef Lee Kitchens just filed for unemployment benefits for the second time in his life.
Kitchens was hired in February at Greenwood's Inn on the Square to help with breakfast and brunches. He has also worked as an executive chef at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, before taking the job in Greenwood.
The Inn on the Square elected to close its restaurant and lounge as a precaution against coronavirus. Staff made the announcement on its Facebook page March 17, the same day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms, beginning the following day.
"It's just a means to not spread it around, so our hospitals don't get overwhelmed," Kitchens said.
"I filed for unemployment one other time when the restaurant I was working at then closed down completely," Kitchens said. "I didn't have a problem getting it then or now, because my employers contacted the unemployment office and let them know we would need benefits. If you qualify, you can get food stamps, too, and that helps. To be honest, I might not have to use the benefits that often, because I've already been offered jobs doing different things, like helping with maintenance at an apartment complex. People are looking out for each other."
Claire Griffith with Inn on the Square said she's approved unemployment for 15 members of her staff as of Thursday morning.
Kitchens posted on his personal Facebook account that he would be filing for unemployment benefits.
"People started messaging me like crazy with job offers," Kitchens said. "A lot of restaurant people are going to get other jobs during this time and they may decide to stay in those jobs, you never know. Employers may face trouble getting some employees to come back."
Kitchens said he has been in the culinary field for 28 years and has no plans to permanently stay in a job that doesn't involve cooking.
"I have no desire to change my career at this time in my life," he said. "It ain't work to me and it makes me happy. Cooking, I love doing that. It's not work."
Hospitals are hiring cooks right now, Kitchens said.
"Institutional cooking is still happening," Kitchens said. "As long as this thing is over in the next six to eight weeks, I imagine most restaurants will be able to reopen. If restaurants did stay open during all this and were just bleeding money in terms of losses, it would be tougher to reopen."
