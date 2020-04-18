After new COVID-19 infections slowed and a projection released Friday showed South Carolina might have passed the worst, Gov. Henry McMaster is weighing how to begin cautiously rollback measures meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Post and Courier reported Saturday evening that McMaster will begin by reopening the state’s beaches, which were closed March 30, and retailers that were declared nonessential on April 3.
The Republican governor will issue an order on Monday lifting the mandated closures beginning Tuesday, Trey Walker, McMaster’s chief of staff, told the Charleston newspaper.
This would only affect retailers deemed nonessential, such as furniture, clothing and sporting goods stores. Businesses deemed nonessential and fell into a different category — entertainment venues and facilities, recreational and athletic facilities and activities, and close-contact service providers — would remain closed, as would restaurant dining rooms.
The businesses allowed to reopen would have to comply with restrictions placed on retail establishments such as being limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of the occupancy limit set by the fire marshal, whichever is less. A number of retailers, such as grocery and hardware stores, have remained open.
Along with reopening beaches, piers and some public access points along the state’s lakes and rivers should also be able to allow visitors, the newspaper reported. Restrictions placed by local governments would remain in place.
This also wouldn’t lift other restrictions, such as the work-or-home order McMaster issued earlier this month.
Walker told the Post and Courier the governor was also looking at safe ways to ease other restrictions.
State Rep. John McCravy confirmed the news on Facebook, adding that restaurants and salons might be under consideration to reopen soon.
“The Governor has continued to make these difficult decisions based on science and the numbers and I support him in that,” the Greenwood Republican wrote. “No one agrees with everything (I would like to have seen abortion clinics closed for instance) but these have been unprecedented times.”
On Thursday, McMaster lifted the closing of public boat ramps while expressing optimism about when businesses could start reopening.
And Friday, during a week that saw a close to 20% drop in new positive cases of COVID-19, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation issued a new projection that moved the pandemic’s expected peak in the state from later in the month or early in May to earlier this month.
“We remain cautiously optimistic as we have noticed a decrease in testing, however, we continue to monitor data and trends daily as estimates and projections can change quickly,” the State Emergency Response Team told the Index-Journal in a Saturday email.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
More than 4,000 people have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus in South Carolina and 119 have died. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 67% of those who have been infected have recovered.
