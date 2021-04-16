Regional health panel tackling vaccine hesitancy, distribution

Getting enough people vaccinated to end the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t as easy as putting shots in arms, and local health officials are joining with a diverse group of regional experts to try and find the best ways to get vaccines to people who want them in the Upstate.
Tuesday was the first meeting of the Upstate COVID-19 Community Assessment Review and Equity Panel, or CARE panel. As South Carolina moves to a regional vaccine distribution method, new panels for each of the state’s four public health regions — the Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry. These 12-person panels are filled with volunteers from the region’s health-related businesses and organizations.
The Upstate panel met virtually Tuesday, and state Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer joined to explain the initial goal of these panels. They’re meant to identify community needs and find ways to partner with local groups and resources to get vaccines into the communities DHEC has had difficulty reaching.
“That’s the kind of information we need from you. Where are the places we have to get out to,” Simmer asked.
As the members of the 14-member panel introduced themselves, they soon found common ground over their concerns about people not wanting to get the vaccine. The day before their meeting, the CDC recommended a nationwide pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that seems to have brought this hesitancy into focus.
“Obviously one of the major ones is the hesitancy of COVID, especially with what’s happened yesterday, of taking the vaccine,” said David Church, vice president of oncology and support services for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
To address the problem, AnMed Health Chief Diversity Officer Juana Slade said she wants to see a targeted, urban radio campaign to help reach communities of color. She also talked about identifying community partners to help spread information and data gathered by DHEC.
“I think primarily in the African-American community, it’s been well-documented and everybody knows, the church is the way,” she said. “So I think there should be some sort of structure campaign not just in specific communities ... but I’d like to see us replicate something like that in the major denominations across the state, if they have majority African-American populations.
Sue Veer, president and CEO of Carolina Health Centers, was selected as the panel’s chairperson. While introducing herself, she described the efforts CHC has made to get vaccines in arms, and the hesitancy they’ve seen growing along the way.
“We’re currently doing community vaccination clinics. We’ve been averaging between 500 and 1,000 patients a week,” she said. “I think my biggest concern, and I’m anxious to see what we can do collaboratively to reduce the vaccine resistance. I’m really concerned about the impact of the J&J vaccine — the pause — because I see it as just a pause. Even before that, we’re seeing a lot of resistance even among our own staff.”
The region is past the point of reaching for low-hanging fruit, said Caroline Brown, MUSC’s chief external affairs officer. The panel will need to work hard to reach out to the people who haven’t sought out vaccination, especially young people who are less likely to moderate their social behavior, she said. With many college-age students leaving for summer in a couple of weeks, Brown said the panel should work on strategies for getting students when the fall semester comes around.
The panel’s first meeting served mostly for members to meet one another and get first impressions, but Veer said she hopes their next meeting will drill down into ZIP code-specific vaccination data in order to find the areas in most need. In many places where CHC operates, patients don’t have ready access to transportation, and some are homebound. Veer said they’ll have to come up with solutions that get vaccines to where the people in need already are, rather than asking them to come to a central location.
“What I appreciate among the group was it’s not just people like me, who are in the C-suite of a health system,” she said. “I really want to see this energy and excitement harnessed and used.”
Dr. Trey Moore, from the Abbeville Area Medical Center, said he’s among the people on the panel who work directly with patients, and he talks with them all the time about the risks and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines. He said people’s hesitancy seems to stem from a mix of genuine and legitimate concerns over how the vaccines were developed and tested, combined with outright misinformation.
The research that made the COVID-19 vaccine possible started with the MERS outbreak in the Middle East in 2012, he said. Those mRNA vaccine techniques have been researched and refined since then. The process the FDA uses to test medicines given emergency use approval isn’t new either, Moore said, and emergency-use medicines have been used safely in the past.
“It wasn’t like the vaccine was truly developed over the course of nine months to a year. It’s been developed over the process of 10 years,” he said. “I tell people it is a little bit of a leap of faith, but it’s a small leap of faith grounded in science.”
In the coming days, Veer said she’ll meet with DHEC officials and prepare for the panel’s next meeting.
“I want to have maybe three main areas in next week’s meeting to really focus on,” she said. “It’s concerning to me that we’ve got people who see we’re at 30% vaccinated and think, oh, that’s it. We are nowhere near there.”