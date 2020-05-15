Rapid-response tests given to SC hospitals faces FDA accuracy probe

The rapid-response tests distributed to hospitals across South Carolina in late April and that are used daily at the White House to test President Donald Trump and key staffers is under investigation by federal officials for a potential accuracy problem.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported the Food and Drug Administration is investigating data suggesting Abbott Laboratories’ 15-minute test can miss COVID-19 cases, falsely clearing people of infection. The investigation comes shortly after researchers at New York University reported results suggesting Abbott’s test can miss up to half the infections caught by a rival test.
Self Regional Medical Center was among the hospitals in late April to receive one of 15 Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test devices from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Limited supplies used in the test meant Self was only using it in situations where quick results would make a clinical difference for the patient in question.
“We are aware of the FDA probe and will wait for further guidance from CDC and DHEC,” said Mark Hyatt, Self’s director of marketing and public relations at Self.
The Abbott tests were sent by DHEC to areas with high numbers of positive cases, as well as regions with above-average rates of underlying conditions and with facilities capable of using these machines to expand testing in rural communities.
A DHEC representative said the agency was aware of the FDA’s probe, and said the agency and Abbott have supplied additional information to the hospital users with these testing devices.
“The Abbott ID NOW platform is intended to be used at the point of care,” the DHEC representative said in an email. “There is some indication that inappropriate specimen handling or preparation may play a role. We’ll continue to monitor this closely.”
The FDA announced that physicians might need to confirm the results of negative Abbott tests if patients have signs and symptoms of the virus, according to the AP. The FDA first cleared Abbott’s test in late March through an emergency accelerated review process.
