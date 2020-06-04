Answering questions about COVID-19

Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
With most businesses open, do I need to take steps to prevent
spreading COVID-19?According to state and federal health officials, yes.
While Gov. Henry McMaster has eased restrictions and allowed nearly all businesses to reopen, the pandemic is ongoing and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control acknowledged in a telebriefing on Wednesday that an uptick in cases is likely linked to more disease activity and not just additional testing.
South Carolina recorded its four highest new case numbers Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and percentage of positive results among tests performed have trended upwards over the past two weeks.
In a press release sent Wednesday, the agency said: “There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, everyone should take following precautions:
“Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
“Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
“Avoid touching frequently touched items
“Regularly wash your hands
“Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick”