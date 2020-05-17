Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Why was there an uptick in SC cases on Saturday?Saturday’s uptick in new cases in South Carolina was the highest South Carolina has seen to date. However, the day-over-day rise in cases appear to be linked to an increase in testing and does not necessarily indicate a rise in disease activity. The 276 new cases reported Saturday came from the results of 10,715 tested samples. The rate of positive tests was about 2.5%,
This comes after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has hosted free mobile testing clinics in rural communities, with a number of those new cases seeming to be tied to the mobile clinics. For instance, in Saluda County, which had 17 new cases reported Saturday, there were testing clinics on Thursday and Friday.