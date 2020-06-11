Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Why are top SC health officials
worried?As you probably saw online, on TV or on today’s Page 1A, State Epidemiologist Linda Bell sounded the alarm about COVID-19 in the state because South Carolina has seen a drastic uptick in cases in recent weeks.
While state health officials expected to find more cases as testing increased, the increase in known cases has happened quicker than expected — so much so that the recovery rate for known cases has dropped — while the percentage of tests returning positive has steadily increased for more than three weeks. The state also had its highest level of hospitalization associated with the virus, topping the previous high set in May on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That high in May was associated with what was thought to be the peak of the virus in South Carolina, based on the state keeping a number of businesses closed. All of this points to what is likely the highest level of disease activity the state has seen, although we aren’t at a point where hospitals are at or beyond capacity for patients.
Officials stressed again Wednesday that social distancing and wearing masks are key to reducing the spread of COVID-19 while saying it is clear that many in the state aren’t following these practices.
How can I get tested?If you think you might have contracted COVID-19, either because you were in close contact with someone who tested positive or have symptoms of the virus, you should contact your health care provider. To reach Self Regional about the coronavirus, call 864-725-4200. For Abbeville Area Medical Center, call 864-366-1770.
You may also visit one of the free COVID-19 diagnostic screening clinics. There are two today:
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road N., Hodges. Hosted by Carolina Health Centers.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.B. Morse Elementary School, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens. Hosted by Prisma Health.
Both clinics are while supplies last. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has testing information available at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.