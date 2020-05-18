Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Why are DHEC and CDC reporting different numbers for SC deaths?With the latest numbers released from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday, South Carolina’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 385, or about three times the number of people who have died from the flu this season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, was reporting just 220 deaths for the state as of Sunday night in its National Vital Statistics System.
This discrepancy is not evidence of inflated numbers or a disagreement about what constitutes a COVID-19-related death; instead, it reflects differences in how the agencies receive and report their numbers.
Health care providers are required to report to DHEC within 24 hours of a patient dying of COVID-19 complications. That means deaths generally show up within DHEC’s numbers within one to two days, except when the cause of death is not immediately clear and additional analysis is required.
The CDC instead relies on death certificates, which can sometimes take weeks to become available, to determine how many people have died of COVID-19. While DHEC provides daily statistics, the CDC’s reporting is done weekly and the latest week included in the tally ended May 9.
In other words, there’s a delay in CDC’s reported numbers that account for the discrepancy.