Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Which businesses will be allowed
to reopen next week?On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that two of the three initial categories of nonessential businesses would be allowed to reopen this upcoming Monday: close-contact service providers and recreational/athletic facilities and activities.
Close-contact service providers include:
- Barbershops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
Recreational, athletic facilities and activities include:
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction in close proximity to and within less than 6 feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Will there be guidelines for these
businesses when they reopen?Yes. Some have up to four pages of guidelines. They all share these nine:
1. Self-isolation — if you are sick, stay home
2. Practice social distancing of at least 6 feet distance to the greatest extent possible
3. Wash hands frequently
4. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, and remove unnecessary frequently touched surfaces
5. Avoid touching of eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
6. Strongly consider wearing a cloth face covering when it is difficult to practice social distancing
7. Cover mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and throw used tissues away immediately after use;
8. Avoid using other employees’ phones, desks, offices or other work tools and equipment when possible, or disinfect them before and after use
9. Minimize the use of soft surfaces, such as cloth-covered chairs or area rugs, that are more difficult to clean or disinfect
For other guidelines, visit governor.sc.gov.
What businesses will remain closed?Entertainment venues and facilities, which often involve a large number of people sitting in close proximity, will remain closed. These include:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas, with the exception of licensed child care facilities
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs