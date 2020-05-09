Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
When do restaurants reopen?Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that restaurants could start in-door seating of customers beginning Monday.
In a press release about the announcement, McMaster’s listed the following guidelines, but made it clear that the list was not exhaustive:
The number of patrons should not exceed 50% of the posted occupancy
Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart
Staff members should perform additional cleaning and sanitizing for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
Restaurants should have additional guidance for health checks for all employees
Social distancing guidance for employees and customers should be in place.
The office linked to an eight-page document by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association for additional guidance. That document is available here: https://bit.ly/35PGgXp.
What about boating restrictions?Also on Friday, McMaster lifted all restrictions on boating that had been put in place as part of the COVID-19 response.
Restrictions from before the pandemic remain in place.