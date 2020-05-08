Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
What is the mortality rate of COVID-19?That is not entirely clear.
Of the people who had tested positive in South Carolina as of Thursday, 4.4% have died. However, because some people who have already contracted the disease will die of it and many who have contracted the virus won’t get tested or even necessarily exhibit symptoms — the state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates actual cumulative cases are seven times the documented number — that figure does not reflect the true mortality rate. Some researchers have suggested that the mortality rate could be below 0.1%, but that number is based on antibodies testing that has questionable accuracy when testing the public.
In short, the science just isn’t there yet.
One thing that is clear, however, is that people who are older are the most likely to die.
As of Tuesday, just a fraction of those who had died in South Carolina were younger than 60. Among those who tested positive, 0.2% of people in their 20s and 0.1% of people in their 30s had died. Not enough people in those age ranges died for a statistically significant analysis. For people in their 40s, the number crept closer to 1% and for those in their 50s, it was close to 2%.
However, for people in their 60s, 5.8% of people who tested positive have died. For those in their 70s, it was 14%. And 21.3% of those 80 or older who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
No one younger than 27 has died of the virus in South Carolina.
If young people are unlikely to die of the virus, why have they faced restrictions?The short answer: to reduce community spread.
If the virus becomes too widespread in a community, measures to protect nursing homes residents, non-COVID-19 patients and others who are susceptible to serious illness become less effective, which could potentially cause a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. That is why some restrictions and guidance will remain in place even as South Carolina reopens its economy.