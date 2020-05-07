Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
What are the White House criteria for reopening?Before beginning a phased reopening, the White House suggests states meet the following criteria:
A downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period
A downward trajectory either of documented cases or of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period. If meeting the testing portion, it should be with a flat or increasing volume of tests.
Treat all patients without crisis care and have robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers, including emerging antibody testing
Beyond the criteria, the White House also laid out a number of core state preparedness responsibilities, including the following for testing and contact tracing:
Ability to quickly set up safe and efficient screening and testing sites for symptomatic individuals and trace contacts of COVID-19 positive results
Ability to test syndromic/ILI-indicated persons for COVID-19 and trace contacts of COVID-19 positive results
Ensure sentinel surveillance sites are screening for asymptomatic cases and contacts for COVID-19 positive results are traced (sites operate at locations that serve older individuals, lower-income Americans, racial minorities, and Native Americans)
The White House guidelines do not indicate that the responsibilities should be addressed before reopening.