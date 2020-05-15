Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Is the pandemic having an effect
on mental health?Yes.
“During these uncertain times, we understand that many South Carolinians may have feelings of stress and anxiety,” Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said Thursday in a press release. “It is also important for all of us, especially those of us who are most vulnerable to getting sick from the virus, to protect our mental and emotional health.”
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control and Department of Mental Health encourage South Carolinians to take the following steps to help protect their mental and emotional health:
Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media. Hearing about COVID-19 or other stress-inducing issues repeatedly can be upsetting.
Take care of your body: eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise regularly; get plenty of sleep; and avoid alcohol and drugs.
Make time to unwind and participate in activities you enjoy.
Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. It is OK to need assistance to stay mentally healthy.
In addition, DMH has made resources on managing anxiety and stress available online at scdmh.net. The website can also help find a nearby mental health center. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call DMH’s statewide Community Crisis Response and Intervention line at 833-364-2274. The line operates 24/7.