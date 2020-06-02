Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Is disease activity rising in SC?It’s difficult to say definitively because of inconsistencies and blind spots in COVID-19 testing, but a number of signs are pointing to increased disease activity.
One sign is that the past four days have had the highest number of new cases to date, with Saturday’s revised 420 new cases significantly higher than any other day. But new case tallies alone can be misleading because of how different testing is now from March and April. Early on, testing supplies — especially reagent, a chemical necessary in the process — were lean and state health officials discouraged testing those with minor symptoms. There is no longer a shortage of supplies and officials reported performing more than 100,000 tests in May, including universal testing in nursing homes. Because of the initial undertesting, the scope of infections in March and part of April is not clear. Still, it does represent a rise from mid-May when testing was plentiful.
Another indication of increased disease activity is an increase in the percentage of people who test positive, especially when the number of tests performed is flat or increasing. South Carolina has seen just that over the past two weeks, along with a tick up in COVID-19-related hospitalizations that reached 450 on Monday after hovering around 400 most last week. The tally, which includes cases that are suspected but not confirmed, is below the high of 485 on May 6.
While that points to a likely increase in disease activity in the state, bear in mind that there are still 3,760 empty hospital beds in South Carolina so the health care system still has capacity to handle more cases.