If you have COVID-19, how long do you have to wait before being around others?Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued general guidance for when you can be around others if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or suspect you have it. The agency stressed that, when possible, you should defer to your health care provider who better knows you and your circumstances.
For those who show symptoms, the CDC says patients should wait at least 10 days after showing symptoms, along with seeing symptoms improve and having no fever for at least three days.
If you don’t show symptoms but test positive for COVID-19, wait at least 10 days from the positive test. If you develop symptoms in the meantime, you should defer to the guidance for those with symptoms.
That 10-day minimum guidance increases for those who have compromised immune systems. The agency stressed the need to discuss the situation with a health care provider for those who are immunocompromised.
If you come in close contact with someone with COVID-19, the CDC recommends staying home for at least 14 days after exposure.