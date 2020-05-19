Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
How many people are hospitalized in SC from COVID-19?
According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, 412 “patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19” were hospitalized as of Monday. Note that this includes some patients who are suspected of having the virus but have not tested positive and would not be included in the state’s cumulative case total. This number is up from Sunday when 392 such patients were using hospital beds, but down from May 6 when 485 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected of having the respiratory virus were hospitalized. During the past 12 days, hospitalizations have trended downward.
About 20% of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized during their illness and DHEC estimates those who end up at the hospital have an estimated 32-day recovery period from the onset of symptoms as opposed to an estimated 14-day recovery period for those who aren’t hospitalized.
There is no demographic data available at the state level for who has been hospitalized, but those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.
Most who test positive will only experience mild to moderate symptoms.
DHEC reports 6,481 hospital beds were in use statewide on Monday, with another 3,792 beds available. Only about 6% of patients using hospital beds had or were suspected of having COVID-19.