How many of SC’s COVID-19 cases, deaths have been in nursing homes?From April 3 to Tuesday morning, there have been 1,267 cases and 121 deaths connected to the state’s congregate settings, a catch-all term for nursing homes, community residential facilities and similar car facilities. About two-thirds of reported cases and 97.5% of the deaths have been among residents, with the other third of cases and 2.5% of deaths happening among staff members.
During that span, there were more than 6,000 cases and more than 300 deaths reported statewide, which means cases in congregate settings make up about 1 in 5 cases and more than 1 in 3 deaths.
Within these settings, COVID-19 has a high mortality rate. For every seven residents who test positive, one dies. Because of the high risk for serious illness among residents in congregate settings, nursing homes and other facilities have taken steps to limit exposure.
How many cases have been reported at nursing homes in the Lakelands?So far, just two cases have been reported at nursing homes in the Lakelands: one at Abbeville Nursing Home and one at NHC HealthCare Laurens. Neither case involved a resident.