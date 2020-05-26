Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
How many contact tracers
work for DHEC?When the pandemic started, there were just 20 contact tracers working for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. By earlier this month, the agency had surged the number of contact tracers on staff to 400. Beyond that, DHEC has contracted with private companies that can provide as many as 1,400 contact tracers if needed.
Hundreds of South Carolinians have also volunteered to perform contact tracing in case there is a need.
What is contact tracing?Cited as an important tool in limiting future spread, contact tracing is the process of unraveling who someone might have come in contact with and where they have been prior to being diagnosed with a contagious disease, such as a virus. The idea is two-fold: to attempt to determine how someone contracted the disease and to identify other people who else is at risk for infection. This detective work allows those who might be infected to tested and isolated to prevent further spread.