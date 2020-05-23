Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
How effective is remdesivir at treating COVID-19?An antiviral medication developed by California-based Gilead Sciences, remdesivir performed well in a peer-reviewed study published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine. According to the National Institutes of Health, researchers found remdesivir “is superior to the standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19.”
“The report notes that patients who received remdesivir had a shorter time to recovery than those who received placebo. The study defined recovery as being discharged from the hospital or being medically stable enough to be discharged from the hospital.
The median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo. The findings are statistically significant and are based on an analysis of 1059 participants (538 who received remdesivir and 521 who received placebo),” according to NIH.
While hospitalized patients who took remdesivir also had a lower 14-day mortality rate than those who didn’t — 7.1% compared to 11.9% — researchers did not think this was statistically significant. That rate is specifically among COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and does not represent the broader mortality rate.
While some other treatments are supported by anecdotal evidence, at this point only remdesivir has performed well in a large study. However, NIH reports, researchers “note that the mortality rate of 7.1% at 14 days in the remdesivir arm indicates the need to evaluate antivirals with other therapeutic agents to continue to improve clinical outcomes for patients with COVID-19.
On May 8, 2020, NIAID began a clinical trial (known as ACTT 2) evaluating remdesivir in combination with the anti-inflammatory drug Baricitinib compared with remdesivir alone.”