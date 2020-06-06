Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
How do you prepare
for hurricane season
during a pandemic?As South Carolinians continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as well as growing protests and calls for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death, there’s something else on the horizon: hurricane season.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the State Emergency Response Team are incorporating COVID-19 precautions and procedures into plans for the 2020 hurricane season.
“We’re facing a new era in hurricane planning,” Marshall Taylor, general counsel for DHEC, said in a press release Friday. “We’ve worked closely with SCEMD, state agencies, and community partners in formalizing plans for this year’s hurricane season that include an overarching focus on maintaining COVID-19 recommendations for preventing spread of the virus during storm response.”
The agencies suggest South Carolinians take their own actions to be prepared:
- Review family emergency plans.
- Know where to go if you have to evacuate. Remember: The more people your family interacts with, the greater your chances are for contracting or transmitting COVID-19.
- Make sure your disaster supply kit includes cloth masks, soaps, hand sanitizers and disinfectants.
- Review insurance policies.
- Talk with your family about what could happen during a disaster.
- Plan to continue to adhere to social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing when possible.
- Have more than one way to get emergency information from public safety officials: wireless emergency alerts on your cellphones, NOAA Weather Radio and official, verified social media feeds.
“Just as we have updated our emergency plans to incorporate additional safety precautions for COVID-19, we need everyone to do the same while creating their personal emergency plan,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said in a release. “Remember to plan early, incorporate social distancing and know where you will go if you have to evacuate. The imminent danger of a hurricane is much greater danger to your personal safety than COVID-19.”
