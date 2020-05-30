Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
How can a church keep its congregation safe?As an increasing number of churches are either looking at or resuming in-person service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued interim guidance as communities of faith look to scale up services:
“Establish and maintain communication with local and State authorities to determine current mitigation levels in your community.
“Provide protections for staff and congregants at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Offer options for staff at higher risk for severe illness (including older adults and people of all ages with certain underlying medical conditions) that limit their exposure risk. Offer options for congregants at higher risk of severe illness that limit their exposure risk (e.g., remote participation in services).
“Consistent with applicable federal and State laws and regulations, put in place policies that protect the privacy and confidentiality of people at higher risk for severe illness regarding underlying medical conditions.
“Encourage any organizations that share or use the facilities to also follow these considerations as applicable.
“If your community provides social services in the facility as part of its mission, consult CDC’s information for schools and businesses and workplaces, as relevant, for helpful information.”
The CDC recommends following the generally prescribed guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, including frequent handwashing, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and wearing cloth face coverings.
A few other recommendations include:
— Have a point person to answer coronavirus-related concerns.
— Develop plans for if staff members have to be out sick or if a member of the congregation has to be taken to a health care facility.
— Use limited, short-term closings to clean and prevent spread when it is discovered someone with COVID-19 has been in the facility.
For a full list, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/faith-based.htm.
It’s important to note that these are recommendations, not mandates, and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he sees the government restricting what happens inside a church as unconstitutional.