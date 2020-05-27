Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Has SCDC been releasing
inmates early?No.
While some jails in the state have sped up bond hearings and reports have come out about those serving in federal prisons having their sentences reduced or moved to home incarceration, the state Department of Corrections is not letting inmates out early because of the pandemic.
“SCDC has no statutory or other authority for releasing inmates based upon the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said on its website. “SCDC is charged by statute with enforcing the sentences of the courts, and we have no power to shorten or amend an inmate’s sentence. SCDC is working hard to keep medically fragile inmates away from the general population.”
While the prison system does not have the authority to release inmates early, a judge could order the agency to do so. The ACLU of South Carolina is currently suing to secure the release of a number of inmates.
Is SCDC still releasing inmates
when their sentences are finished?Yes.
“SCDC is working with inmates who are scheduled for release to make sure they understand the health risk that exists in our state,” the agency said. “SCDC will have a staging area for families to pick up their loved ones that lessens the possibility of close contact with others. Inmates housed at the Columbia Broad River complex will be brought by van to the SCDC recruiting office parking lot and released to their families there. For inmates who do not have transportation home, SCDC will make arrangements to have them delivered to their hometown.”