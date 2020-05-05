Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
I saw on Facebook that the flu kills more people than COVID-19. Is that true?
In the course of human events, sure. During this flu season, no. However, there is a lot of misleading information being shared online — especially on social media — that would have one think that influenza has killed more people this year than the new coronavirus.
One image being shared shows an out-of-date spreadsheet with numbers for flu and COVID-19 deaths that indicates that in many states, including South Carolina, more people have succumbed to the flu this year. The spreadsheet is misleading, however. First, it does not provide the context that the flu deaths occurred during a nearly seven-month span while the COVID-19 deaths happened across seven weeks. Second, it does not disclose that the flu deaths come from an estimated range of deaths, using the highest possible number in that range, while the bulk of recorded COVID-19 deaths involve patients who have tested positive for the virus. Third, it does not note that significant measures were taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that were not taken to slow the spread of the flu.
Since the spreadsheet started being circulated, the number of COVID-19 deaths have actually passed the numbers it uses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated range for U.S. flu deaths is 24,000 to 62,000 from October to April, which is where the spreadsheet’s number came from, while Johns Hopkins University’s number of COVID-19 deaths stood at 68,387 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Doing something more akin to an apples-to-apples comparison for South Carolina, the state had 283 COVID-19 deaths as of Monday — a number that is still growing daily — while the state’s flu deaths among patients who tested positive for the virus was at 126 after 17 weeks of flu season. The 2017-18 flu season, which was especially deadly in South Carolina, had 289 deaths during the span of a year, which the state is likely to pass in COVID-19 deaths this week.