Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Does South Carolina have
mobile testing clinics?Yes.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it is conducting diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in rural and underserved communities through mobile clinics.
The agency said in a release: “As South Carolina continues to enhance its testing capacity, DHEC recognizes the importance of increasing access to testing in communities across the state. This is especially critical in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare. The mobile testing clinics help bring testing to these communities, so that residents can get tested for free and continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.”
DHEC kicked off the effort on Tuesday in Darlington and has more than 30 clinics scheduled this month, with more expected to be added.
There are two scheduled in the Lakelands, both in Saluda:
- Thursday, May 14 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saluda Primary and Elementary school, 200 Matthews Drive, Saluda. Hosted by Self Regional Healthcare in collaboration with Saluda County and DHEC.
- Monday, May 18 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saluda primary and elementary school, 200 Matthews Drive, Saluda. Hosted by Emanuel Clinic.
For upcoming clinics, visit bit.ly/2SUlTTH.