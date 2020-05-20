Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Do masks prevent
spread of COVID-19?The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing face coverings while in public settings that don’t allow for social distancing since early April. Behind the recommendation, which came in response to studies showing people without symptoms can spread COVID-19, was the belief that masks could prevent asymptomatic people from spreading COVID-19.
A study now shows that masks work in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus — at least in hamsters.
To test whether masks do prevent spreading the respiratory virus, The University of Hong Kong infected some hamsters with COVID-19, then set them in cages adjacent to hamsters that weren’t infected. Researchers used three scenarios:
1. The cages had no partition between them, simulating a situation when no one wore a mask.
2. The cages were separated by a surgical mask, with the mask being placed closer to the non-infected hamsters to simulate a healthy person wearing a mask while around someone who is infected.
3. The cages were separated by a surgical mask, with the mask being placed closer to the infected hamsters to simulate an infected person wearing a mask while around someone who is healthy.
After a week, two-thirds of the initially healthy hamsters in Scenario 1 were infected, compared to one-third in Scenario 2 and one-sixth in Scenario 3.
Researchers in this study, which was limited and hasn’t been published, did not simulate a scenario in which both an infected and uninfected subject wore masks.