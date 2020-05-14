Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Is it true that an 1866 Supreme Court opinion ruled COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional?
No, and you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet. (Unless, of course, that is where you are reading this.)
A meme circulating on social media inaccurately claims that the high court’s opinion in Ex parte Milligan barred any abridgment of rights during a national emergency. It is at best a misreading of the opinion, which the meme misquotes.
The case was about whether it was constitutional for a U.S. military tribunal to try a citizen who lived in a state that was not part of the Confederacy during the Civil War while the courts of that state were operating normally. The litigant, Indiana attorney Lambdin P. Milligan, had been found guilty by a tribunal on charges he and a group of others planned to free Confederate prisoners from Union camps, steal weapons, raise their own army and incite rebellion within states that were still part of the Union. The court ruled that his trial by military tribunal was unconstitutional because the courts of Indiana were still operating.
That ruling, which applies to what federal authorities can do during a time of war, is not applicable to any restriction enacted by a state government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of memes containing false or misleading information pertaining to COVID-19 are circulating on social media. One that started on a satirical website but some thought was real was a tweet from Trump said “some oldies will have to die” as part of reopening the economy. He did not tweet that.
