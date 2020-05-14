Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Did SC pass a law allowing people
to vote absentee in the June primary?Yes. Lawmakers unanimously passed the law Tuesday, which only affects the June primary, and Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Wednesday. On social media, McMaster wrote, “Every eligible SC voter can request an absentee ballot to stay safe while exercising the precious right of voting.”
Wasn’t I allowed to vote absentee anyway?
Well, maybe. Before this law was passed, South Carolinians could cast absentee ballots by mail or in person, but needed one of the following reasons:
Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine, or those serving with the American Red Cross or the United Service Organizations who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces, along with their spouses and dependents
Citizens residing overseas
Persons who are physically disabled
Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them
Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on Election Day
Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them
Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day
Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day
Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election
Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election
Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial
Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons
Certified poll watchers, poll managers and county election officials working on Election Day
Persons 65 years of age or older
That means people with underlying conditions or who live with those most at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 did not have the option to vote absentee. People who tested positive and were in self-quaranting were in the same predicament.
Will this cause more voter fraud?That’s difficult to say. Most elections experts generally agree that documented fraud is rare and there is little indication that fraud affects the outcome of most elections. There are exceptions, however, such as the case in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District where vote-by-mail fraud might have affected the outcome of the race and forced a new election.
If you are uncomfortable voting by mail, you don’t have to. And remember, election fraud is against the law. Impersonating a voter carries a sentence of up to three years and a fine of $300 to $1,200 in South Carolina. When federal law applies, the penalty moves to as much as five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If you suspect voter fraud, call 855-723-7283 or visit oig.sc.gov/file-complaint.