Can I be evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic?In March, South Carolina Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty ordered a suspension of evictions and foreclosures, which he has extended as the pandemic has continued. As he noted in his latest order, “In recognition of the difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic has had on institutions, individuals, and court personnel, and on the basis that increased housing insecurity and homelessness would worsen the threat posed by the illness, a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures proceedings was ordered.”
Evictions and foreclosures are currently set to continue on Friday, May 15.
While evictions were halted, people were still obligated, although some people have taken advantage. Beatty issued this statement in early April: “It has come to my attention that some people are taking advantage of this devastating crisis by declining to make rent or mortgage payments. I want to remind people who are able to pay their rents and mortgages that they should continue to make their payments. My order did not relieve people of their personal responsibilities or financial obligations.”