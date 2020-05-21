Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.

Can attractions

reopen in SC?Yes.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced attraction facilities will be allowed to reopen on Friday. Those facilities include:

Zoos

Museums

Aquariums

Planetariums

Historic buildings and sites

Waterparks

Amusement park rides

Go-Kart tracks

Bingo facilities

Miniature golf facilities

Indoor facilities are limited to 50% capacity. It is recommended that attractions or sections of attractions with surfaces that can not be sanitized between uses remain closed.

Further guidelines and recommendations can be found here: bit.ly/2WOoOzF.

What else did

the governor announce Wednesday?McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15.

For guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/3cPaQTV.