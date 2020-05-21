Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Can attractions
reopen in SC?Yes.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced attraction facilities will be allowed to reopen on Friday. Those facilities include:
Zoos
Museums
Aquariums
Planetariums
Historic buildings and sites
Waterparks
Amusement park rides
Go-Kart tracks
Bingo facilities
Miniature golf facilities
Indoor facilities are limited to 50% capacity. It is recommended that attractions or sections of attractions with surfaces that can not be sanitized between uses remain closed.
Further guidelines and recommendations can be found here: bit.ly/2WOoOzF.
What else did
the governor announce Wednesday?McMaster also announced that youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing on May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15.
For guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/3cPaQTV.