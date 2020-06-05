Do you have a question about the novel coronavirus? Email it to Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
Are protests causing COVID-19 to spread?While state health officials have not definitively linked any new cases of COVID-19 to the growing numbers of protests across the state, they cautioned during a Wednesday telebriefing that the large gatherings could be a catalyst for additional spread as South Carolina is already seeing increased disease activity.
Stressing that no one with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to prevent South Carolinians from exercising their First Amendment rights, they said protesters could take steps to reduce their chance of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Social distancing is recommended when possible, but wearing masks is important to reduce the risk for spread. The officials said taking precautions is especially important because speaking louder or singing make you more likely to transmit the virus if you’re infected.
They noted that organizers of some protests were handing out masks to participants.