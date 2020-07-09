You are the owner of this article.
Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

Publix
This Publix along Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood opened to great fanfare in September 2014. 

 FILE PHOTO

An employee of the Publix on the Bypass in Greenwood tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery chain said in an email.

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, said.

She said while the employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it did not occur in the past 14 days.

‘We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time,” Brous said.

She said Publix is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, which includes quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19. She also said that any employees who have been in close contact with the employee that tested positive would be notified and have up to 14 days of quarantine and paid leave.

Brous said Publix installed plexiglass shields at registers, installed instore signage and one-way directional signage that promotes social distancing.

Publix also adjusted store hours to allow more time for disinfecting measures and restocking.

