PTC to return to in-person classes for fall semester

Piedmont Technical College will return to in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester.
The college will continue to offer hybrid and virtual classes for those who prefer these options.
“This is really good news, especially for students who prefer face-to-face classes,” PTC President Hope Rivers said in a press release. “As we continue to monitor the Covid-19 pandemic, the trend lines are encouraging, and we are expecting to see vaccines become widely available as this year progresses. We expect to be in a much more ‘normal’ situation this Fall, as experts continue to indicate.”
Students and staff on campus will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Fall registration opens on April 1.
